King Lear to be portrayed on screen at Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock

KING LEAR by Shakespeare, , Writer - William Shakespeare, Director - Jonathan Munby, Designer - Paul Wills, Lighting Oliver Fenwick, The Duke Of Yorks Theatre, 2018, Credit: Johan Persson/ -

Performed and filmed at London’s West End, Ian McKellen’s moving portrayal of King Lear will be onscreen at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock at 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18.

National Theatre Live performances are unique in that they are filmed from many angles, giving the viewer a very personal theatre experience.

Tickets are available online at www.dietrichtheatre.com, at the ticket booth, or they can be reserved by calling 570-996-1500. Tickets are also available at the door.

Directed by Jonathan Munby this performance is a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare’s tender, violent, moving and shocking play. Always included in the onscreen performances by National Theatre Live are backstage peeks or interviews with the cast and crew. The year 2019 will bring more National Theatre Live plays to the Dietrich due to popular demand.

General admission is $14 per person, $12 for members and seniors and $10 for students.