Lake-Lehman Band Sponsors plan craft show for Nov. 17

The Lake-Lehman Band Sponsors Annual Fall and Holiday Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School.

Up to 100 crafters will be on site offering holiday gift items and home decor. A wide variety of vendors will sell wreaths, wood crafts, hand crafted beaded and silver jewelry, candles, soaps and lotions, candy and fudge, doll clothes, quilted and crocheted pieces, pet-related gift items, purses, photography, pottery, holiday ceramics, apparel/sewn items, cupcakes,folk art, hand painted items and more.

The cafeteria will be open to serve you all day with lunch items and homemade baked goods.

There will be a kids coloring contest and a door prize contest this year.

Admission is free and all proceeds benefit the Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School Band Programs.