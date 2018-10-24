‘The Gardener’ to be shown at Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock

Submitted photo “The Gardener,” a featured film in the Dietrich Theater’s Summer Fest Film Festival, returns to the Dietrich by popular demand and sponsorship of three local garden clubs: the Back Mountain Bloomers, The Garden Exchange, and the Laurel Garden Club. -

“The Gardener,” a featured film in the Dietrich Theater’s Summer Fest Film Festival, returns to the Dietrich by popular demand and sponsorship of three local garden clubs: the Back Mountain Bloomers, The Garden Exchange, and the Laurel Garden Club.

The free showings for the public are at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Tickets are available at the ticket booth or at the door as long as they last. For reservations, call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.

“The Gardener” is a documentary featuring Les Quatre Vents (The Four Winds), the 20 acre gardens of Frank and Anne Cabot situated in La Malbaie, beside the St. Lawrence River in Quebec. Les Quatre Vents is widely considered one of the most ambitious private gardens in North America, if not the world.

Few people get to see this special place, reportedly open for only four days a year, with guided tours for only about 22 people. The 80-minute movie takes the viewer on an armchair tour of the Cabot’s 24 garden experiences, including Nepalese rope bridges, riotous floral displays, Japanese and other specialty gardens, reflecting pools, waterfalls, lily ponds, and so much more.

In 1989, Frank Cabot founded the Garden Conservancy, a non-profit organization, working to preserve America’s most extraordinary gardens. Les Quatre Vents, the subject of the movie “The Gardener” is one of those gardens.