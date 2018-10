DALLAS — The Kiwanis Club of Dallas will launch a fundraising campaign for the future Ice Rink at Dallas Township Park at the Dallas Kiwanis Halloween Parade and Party at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS building, 184 E. Center Hill Road, Dallas.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins mascot Tux will be on hand for the kick-off festivities.