Organization honors Misericordia University professor Mari King

DALLAS TWP. – The Association of Educators in Imaging and Radiologic Sciences (AEIRS) recently recognized Mari King, Ed.D., RT(R), FAEIRS, professor of medical imaging at Misericordia University, for her long-term commitment to the profession and AEIRS by awarding her life membership status during the Annual Meeting in Charlestown, South Carolina.

AEIRs members nominate colleagues for elevation to life member status. Upon recommendation of the AEIRS Board of Directors, a majority vote of members during the annual election of officers approves life members. Honorees are those who have rendered outstanding services to the organization.

The AEIRS Board of Directors also awarded DKing the 2018 AEIRS Research Grant for the scholarly project, “Service-Learning Practice in Imaging and Radiologic Sciences in Canada.’’ King is the primary investigator, while Elizabeth Lorusso of Fanshawe College, and Denis Anson and Leamor Kahanov of Misericordia University are co-investigators.

King, of Scranton, has more than 27 years of continuous membership and active participation in AEIRS. She was a member of the board of directors before being elevated to Fellow status in 2015. During tenure in leadership positions on the board of directors, AEIRS secured indexation for Radiologic Science & Education, the AEIRS journal, introduced the International Scholarship Travel Fund and Invest in the Future Grant, launched the AEIRS Facebook page, developed a more collaborative and interactive strategic planning process, increased networking and professional development opportunities for members and more.

King’s service to AEIRS did not stop upon completion of her terms on the board. Today, she serves as the chairperson for the Fellows Committee and the newly established Research/Grant Committee.

At Misericordia University, King has served as the chairperson for the Department of Medical Imaging, Faculty Senate and Health Sciences Division. She also served as the vice president of academic affairs.

King earned a bachelor’s degree from Misericordia University in 1979. She completed a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in health service administration from Marywood University and a doctorate in education technology from Lehigh University. Most recently, she earned a professional certificate in online education from the University of Wisconsin.