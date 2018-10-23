Patriotic concert planned for Nov. 4 at Shavertown United Methodist Church

Submitted photo embers of the Back Mountain Men’s Ecumenical Group who will co-sponsor a patriotic concert at the Shavertown Unitged Methodist Church on Nov. 4 are, from left, Mike Messersmith, Army and Navy; George Gross, Army; Marvin Cunningham, Navy; Ken Cosgrove, Navy, WWII; George Parrs, Army; Royal Sutton, Air Force; John Brougher, Air Force. Second row, Jay Niskey, Air Force; Phil Brown, Army; Tom Robinson, Navy; Charlie Kishbaugh, Navy; Frank Paczewski, Army; Nick Michalisin, Army; Ted Rebenack, Army; Art Peoples, Air Force; Ned Podehl, Army; Don Dickson, Air Force; Ron Prutzman, Air Force; Ed Kindler, Army; Willis Ide, Army, WWII. -

The Shavertown United Methodist Church (UMC) Fine Arts Series and the Back Mountain Men’s Ecumenical Group (BMMEG) will co-sponsor a patriotic concert to honor and remember our veterans at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4 at the church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave.

All proceeds will benefit the 1st Lt. Michael Cleary Memorial Fund which supports veterans and their families.

Tickets at $5 are available from any of the men in the BMMEG at 570-881-3712, the Shavertown UMC office at 570-675-3616 or at the door.

