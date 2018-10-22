DISTRICT 2 PLAYOFFS: Pairings set for field hockey, boys soccer

District 2 released pairings, schedules and first-round starting times for its field hockey and boys soccer tournaments Sunday.

The Lake-Lehman and Dallas field hockey teams will be the first from the Back Mountain to get into action with scheduled Tuesday home games.

Girls soccer and girls volleyball will be the next to be revealed with football playoff pairings determined this weekend.

The information released Sunday includes:

FIELD HOCKEY

Lake-Lehman landed the third seed among the eight teams that qualified for the Class A tournament from a pool of 12 contenders.

The Black Knights (11-6-1) will be home against sixth-seeded Hanover Area (7-4-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A Lake-Lehman win would set up a likely Thursday semifinal game at second-seeded Wyoming Area (15-1-2). The Lady Warriors will first have to get past seventh-seeded Nanticoke (10-7-1).

Dallas (9-6-1) is the third seed in the open six-team tournament in Class 2A. It opens Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a home quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Pittston Area (1-13-0).

The Mountaineers will be looking to advance into Friday’s 4 p.m. semifinal at second-seeded Coughlin. The Crusaders, also 9-6-1, have a bye into the semifinals.

The championship games are scheduled for Oct. 30.

Wyoming Seminary is the top seed in Class A while Wyoming Valley West is seeded first in Class 2A.

Tunkhannock failed to qualify for the Class A tournament.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas and Tunkhannock will each open the Class 3A tournament Wednesday and could face each other in Monday’s quarterfinals if both win.

Second-seeded Dallas (14-2-1) is home against seventh-seeded Valley View (7-9-2) while sixth-seeded Tunkhannock is at third-seeded Wyoming Valley West (10-7-1).

Lake-Lehman is the sixth seed in Class 2A, which opens Friday. The Black Knights (11-4-2) are at Wyoming Seminary (11-1-2).

If Lake-Lehman advances, it will play at Lakeland or home against Wyoming Area in the Oct. 29 semifinals.

Crestwood, in Class 3A, and Scranton Prep, in Class 2A, are the top seeds in the eight-team tournaments.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Field-hockey-sticks-2.jpg