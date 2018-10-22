Madame Alexander dolls on display at Back Mountain Memorial Library

- Submitted photo

The Back Mountain Memorial Library will display a collection of Madame Alexander dolls that will be for sale during the month of November. This will include different dolls from various collections such as the First Lady collection. Each doll will be for sale at $20. Also for display will be a few collectible Hummel Goebel porcelain figurines. These include Barnyard Hero, Boy Singing with Score, and Girl with Doll among others and will also be for sale. All are welcome to view the collection in the library display case during the month of November.