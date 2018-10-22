Introducing 2018 Lake-Lehman Marching Knights

Submitted photo Senior members of the 2018 Lake-Lehman Marching Knights are, front, Madison Budzak. From left, second row, Cierra Snyder, Evan Judge, Carly Trapani. - Submitted photo Members of the 2018 Lake-Lehman Marching Knights are, from left, first row, Mattie Round, Hunter Orlofski, Kayla Gliddon, John Kaplanski, Emily Spencer, Mark Kucewicz, Justin Doran, Miranda Olexy. Second row, Meagan Judge, Jaina Neyhard. Third row, Madison Chulick, Sara DeRosa, Katie Parsons, Richard Cronin,Cierra Snyder, Jacob Olson, Seth Mieczkowski, Brynn Tereska. fourth row, Jessica McMahon, Amanda McGurk, Carly Trapani, JaredMcLaughlin, Jacob Stillarty. Fifth row, Jules Quare, Evan Judge, Madison Budzak, Emma Simon, Sierra Vogan, Lanie Weaver, Gennifer Symons, Allysa Shalata, Nathan Stanski. Absent at the time of the photo were Gary Mitchell and Jacklyn Watkins. -

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman Band introduces the 2018 Marching Knights.

The Marching Knights include four seniors: Madison Budzak, Color Guard; Evan Judge, Tenor Drums; Cierra Snyder, Alto Saxophone; and Carly Trapani, Trumpet.

The Marching Knights will compete in the Tournament of Bands (TOB) this season where they will perform this year’s production, entitled “The Joys of Spring.”

The Lake-Lehman Marching band is under the direction of Ms. Cheryl Kulikowski and Color Guard Design Mr. Brian Marsh.