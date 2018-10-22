Civil War Round Table will meet at Dallas American Legion

DALLAS — The Wyoming Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 in the lower level of the Daddow-Isaacs American Legion, 730 Memorial Highway.

The program for the evening will be presented by Bryan Dunnigan, a veteran of the United States Military, Historical Reenactor and a member of the 81st Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, Company K, Eckley, both military and civilian impressions. He will discuss the Irish influence during the civil war contrasting the south and the north.

The program is open to the public. A $3 donation will be accepted for non-members. New members are always welcome.

For information, contact John at (570) 675-8936.