Dallas Lions Golf Tournament benefits Back Mountain Memorial Library

The Dallas Lions Club Annual Golf Tournament for the benefit of the Back Mountain Memorial Library was held Oct. 17 at the Item Country Club. Golfers braved the rain, cold and winds and then retreated to the Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estate for a buffet dinner and the awards presentation. Martha Butler, library director, spoke to the guests and gave a big “thank you” to the Lions for their support in purchasing audio and large-print books for the blind and also for the sign which they donated earlier this summer. From left, are Lions Joe Czarnecki and Frank Rollmanf, Karen Shuster, Library Board Vice President; Martha Butler, Paul Kutney, Lion President presenting a $500 check to the library, Lions Don Berlew and Joe Kester.