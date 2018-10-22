Fall Executive Management Series held at Penn State Wilkes-Barre

- Submitted photo

Penn State Wilkes-Barre was pleased to welcome back Darren Coudriet, Director of Nittany AI Alliance and Entrepreneur in Residence at Penn State, to its Fall Executive Management Series; Automation in Business: Driving Competitive Advantage, Part 2. Coudriet began the conversation about AI, a broad and far-reaching topic, at the Spring Executive Management Forum. From left, are Continuing Education Staff Karen Gallia, Chancellor Dale Jones, Darren Coudriet, Director of Continuing Education Jane Ashton and Continuing Education Staff Pam Langdon.