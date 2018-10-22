Copper painta artwork to be displayed at Back Mountain Memorial Library

Submitted photo Bashar Attar, of Dallas, will showcase his copper patina artwork at the Back Mountain Memorial Library during the month of November. -

Bashar Attar, of Dallas, will showcase his copper patina artwork at the Back Mountain Memorial Library during the month of November. Attar has been creating this type of work for more than 30 years. He enjoys the challenge included with creating such detailed pieces. He states that one piece can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to create, depending on the size and how much free time he has to put into the piece.

His copper patina pieces incorporate nature, including leaves and pine needles. Attar states he does sell his artwork when he has the opportunity to display it, as well as through relatives and friends. Of his work, Attar mentions it is a unique and different combination of drawing, sculpting, and painting. The most important thing required is “lots of patience.”

More information about Attar’s works or to purchase, he can be reached at attarb@hotmail.com. All are welcome to view his work on the library art wall during the month of November.