Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Oct. 29, 2018

The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Oct. 29, 2018:

MONDAY: Chicken Alfredo, whole wheat fettucine, garlic spinach, minestrone soup, sorbet, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots and broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, cottage cheese and berries, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Masquerade Party Special Lunch — Glazed pork loin, mashed sweet potato, green beans, dinner roll, cinnamon baked apples, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: BBQ chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, biscuit, rice pudding, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Beef pot roast, carrots and peas, boiled new potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, peaches and apricots, milk and coffee