Zach Holthaus scored one goal and assisted the other Saturday night when Dallas defeated host Lake-Lehman, 2-0, in the 12th annual Cleary Cup boys soccer game.

The teams were scoreless in the first half.

Ethan Shilanski scored the other goal for Dallas, which has won 11 of the 12 meetings since the cup was created to honor Michael Cleary, a former Mountaineers captain who was killed while serving in Iraq.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Cleary-Cup.jpg