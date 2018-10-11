Misericordia University plans Open House for Nov. 10

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University will hold an open house program on the Back Mountain campus for high school students and their parents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. The program offers a tour of the more than 124-acre campus, meetings with Misericordia students, faculty and coaches, as well as information sessions with admissions and financial aid counselors. The schedule includes campus tours, a faculty session and lunch, and meetings with representatives of student services, athletics and financial aid. An informational session also will be available about the Alternative Learner’s Project for students with learning disabilities.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the Anderson Sports and Health Center inside the North Gate. A special “Meet the Coaches” session will be available from 9 to 10 a.m.

Prospective students will have an opportunity to tour numerous buildings, including the 40,000-square-foot John J. Passan Hall. Passan Hall houses state-of-the-art simulator laboratories and classrooms in the nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language pathology programs of the College of Health Sciences and Education.

The tours will also offer a look at athletic facilities, including Tambur Field, the home to Cougars Baseball, and John and Mary Metz Field House, adjacent to Manglesdorf Field. Misericordia University is an NCAA Division III school and participates in the MAC Freedom Conference. The university competes in 24 intercollegiate sports, having added men’s volleyball to its roster in 2017.

For more information about the open house or to register, contact the Misericordia University Admissions Office at 570-675-4449 or 1-866-262-6363, or e-mail at admiss@misericordia.edu.