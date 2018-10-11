Events at Misericordia University raise money for American Cancer Society

Submitted photo First row: Zach Moody, Elizabeth Pedeo, Olivia Sumersia, Kailee Crocekett Second row: Elizabeth Mosier, Cassy Silveri, Olivia Johnson, Michaela Daley, Liz Perfetti, Agripina Torres, Alyssa Acker third row: Trinity Sprague, Kailyn Burridge, Kristen Solowiej, Katie Bowman, Shayne Rastiglione, Katrina Giacumbo, Talyor Webb -

DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Colleges Against Cancer Chapter will hold “Bark for Life” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 in the Wells Fargo Amphitheater on the upper campus. The noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

The fun-filled day starts with the walk, and continues with canine demonstrations, games, treats, toys, and food. Registration is $15. To register, go to www.Relayforlife.org/barkmisericordiaPA.

The Colleges Against Cancer Chapter will also host a “Turkey Trot” 5K walk/run at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Registration will be in the Anderson Sports and Health Center, and the walk/run will follow a course around campus. Preregistration is $15 in advance and includes a shirt. Registration is $20 the day of the event. Registration is available by contacting chapter advisor Elizabeth Pedro at epedro@misericordia.edu or by calling 570-674-8055.

All proceeds from the “Bark for Life” and “Turkey Trot” events count toward the university’s Relay for Life that is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 12-13.

The Misericordia Colleges Against Cancer Chapter has raised more than $230,431 since its inception in 2010. The 2018 Relay for Life on campus featured 41 teams and raised more than $34,000. The fundraising goal for 2019 is $40,000,