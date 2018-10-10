Lake-Lehman girls roll in field hockey, volleyball

Ava Radel and Katie Roberts each scored twice Monday to lead Lake-Lehman to a 4-0 shutout at Honesdale in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey game.

Radel also had an assist.

Amy Supey made three saves in the shutout.

In other Monday action:

Wyoming Area 2

Dallas 0

Amanda Puza had eight saves for Dallas in the WVC Division 1 loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lake-Lehman 3

North Pocono 0

Macenzi Barker had nine kills to lead Lake-Lehman to the 25-13, 27-25, 25-21 WVC sweep.

Corinna Scoblick had 11 digs and Morgan Critchison added six kills in the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 2

Berwick 0

Zach Holthaus scored both goals in the second half of the WVC Division 1 game.

Tunkhannock 0

Coughlin 0

The WVC Division 1 teams remained scored through two overtimes.

Ethan Munley had 13 saves for the Tigers, who had a 25-14 advantage in shots.

