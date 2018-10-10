Lake-Lehman girls roll in field hockey, volleyball

Ava Radel and Katie Roberts each scored twice Monday to lead Lake-Lehman to a 4-0 shutout at Honesdale in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 field hockey game.
Radel also had an assist.
Amy Supey made three saves in the shutout.
In other Monday action:
Wyoming Area 2
Dallas 0
Amanda Puza had eight saves for Dallas in the WVC Division 1 loss.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Lake-Lehman 3
North Pocono 0
Macenzi Barker had nine kills to lead Lake-Lehman to the 25-13, 27-25, 25-21 WVC sweep.
Corinna Scoblick had 11 digs and Morgan Critchison added six kills in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Dallas 2
Berwick 0
Zach Holthaus scored both goals in the second half of the WVC Division 1 game.
Tunkhannock 0
Coughlin 0
The WVC Division 1 teams remained scored through two overtimes.
Ethan Munley had 13 saves for the Tigers, who had a 25-14 advantage in shots.