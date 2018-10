- Submitted photo

DALLAS — Meet Carl. Carl has a gentle disposition and cultured social graces, except at dinner time when he is the first to the food bowls. This 3-year-old food enthusiast loves people and gets along well with other cats. To adopt Carl, visit bcfanimalrefuge.org to fill out an application. Blue Chip Farm is located at 974 Lockville Road and may be reached at 570-333-5265.