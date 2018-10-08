Misericordia University’s Autism Center and Autism for Lifelong Learning Program recently sponsored guest speaker Tim Cotter, Esq., C.P.A., of Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP, at Brighter Journeys inaugural Special Needs Expo, “Connecting the Dots,’’ at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Cotter talked about guardianship, a legal tool that allows a person or entity to make decisions for other people, and held a question-and-answer session. Courts establish guardianship and typically appoint guardians in cases of incapacity or disability. From left, are Joan Roth Kleinman, M.Ed., director, Autism for Lifelong Learning; Lisa Urbanski, president, Brighter Journeys; Leamor Kahanov, Ed.D., A.T.C., L.A.T., dean, College of Health Sciences and Education; Tim Cotter, Esq., C.P.A., Rosenn, Jenkings & Greenwald LLP.
Misericordia University sponsors speaker at Special Needs Expo
