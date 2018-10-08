Misericordia University sponsors speaker at Special Needs Expo

Submitted photo Missericordia University Joan Kleinman, Lisa Urbanski, president of Brighter Journeys, Leamor Kahanov, Misericordia University Dean of Arts and Sciences, Tim Cotter, Esq., CPA, Rosenn, Jenkins and Greenwald. -

Misericordia University’s Autism Center and Autism for Lifelong Learning Program recently sponsored guest speaker Tim Cotter, Esq., C.P.A., of Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald LLP, at Brighter Journeys inaugural Special Needs Expo, “Connecting the Dots,’’ at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Cotter talked about guardianship, a legal tool that allows a person or entity to make decisions for other people, and held a question-and-answer session. Courts establish guardianship and typically appoint guardians in cases of incapacity or disability. From left, are Joan Roth Kleinman, M.Ed., director, Autism for Lifelong Learning; Lisa Urbanski, president, Brighter Journeys; Leamor Kahanov, Ed.D., A.T.C., L.A.T., dean, College of Health Sciences and Education; Tim Cotter, Esq., C.P.A., Rosenn, Jenkings & Greenwald LLP.