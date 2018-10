NOXEN — A 50/50 Bingo will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 at the Noxen School, School Street. Food and beverages will be available and players will pay per card. All proceeds benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club. For more information, call 298-2052.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Bingo.jpg