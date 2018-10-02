Newberry Ladies League holds season-ending luncheon

- Submitted photo

The Newberry Ladies Golf League held its season-ending luncheon Sept. 24 at the Appletree Tree Terrace, Newberry Estates in Dallas. From left, seated, are Ruth Federici, Peg Serafin, Joanne Bittner, president-elect 2018-2019; Shelia McFadden, Mary Siegel, Jean Brennan. Standing, Marsha Paczewskim second Flight Gross champion; Sharron Koski, Judy Schall, Janet Dentm, Gross champion and Play of the Day winner; Joanne Campbell, Jane Intelicato, Marie Kruska, second Flight Net champion; Pat Peiffer, Jane Lloyd, Connie Setkoski, first Flight Net champion; Mary Lou Evans, first Flight Gross champion and Most Birdies winner; Donna Fontanella, Karen Masley, Peg Thomas, Joyce Lloyd. Absent at the time of the photo were Cappy Innes, Net champion; and Libby Sutton, president 2017-2018.