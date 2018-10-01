Rep. Karen Boback to sponsor ‘Opioid Update Event’ at Misericordia Oct. 18

- Submitted photo

Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) will sponsor an “Opioid Update Event” in conjunction with Misericordia University at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at Insalaco Hall, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine will serve as the guest speaker. Members of the STOP and HOPE coalitions from Luzerne and Wyoming counties will be on hand, along with numerous agencies, to provide information. For more information or to register for the event, call Boback’s Dallas district office at 570-675-6000 or her Tunkhannock district office at 570-836-4777. Due to limited seating, reservations are recommended. From left, Johnna Evans, Center for Adult and Continuing Education non-credit and special programs coordinator, Misericordia University; Leamor Kahanov, College of Health and Sciences dean, Misericordia University; Rep. Karen Boback; Dr. Thomas Botzman, Misericordia University president; and Carol Sweeney, Rep. Boback’s Tunkhannock district office manager.