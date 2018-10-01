New books added to shelves at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of September 2018:

EXPRESS

“Field of Bones” by J.A. Jance

“Red War” by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills

“Circe: A Novel” by Madeline Miller

“A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux

“Dark Tide Rising” by Anne Perry

FICTION

“Field of Bones” by J.A. Jance

“Red War” by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills

“Circe: A Novel” by Madeline Miller

“Dark Tide Rising” by Anne Perry

“The First Love” by Beverly Lewis

“John Woman” by Walter Mosley

“The Bad Daughter” by Joy Fielding

“The Depth of Winter” by Craig Johnson

“Two Girls Down” by Louisa Luna

“Winter Sisters” by Robin Oliveira

“Waiting for Eden” by Elliot Ackerman

“Into the Black Nowhere” by Meg Gardiner

“The Terminal List” by Jack Carr

“The Waiting Room” by Emily Bleeker

NONFICTION

“The Feather Thief” by Kirk W. Johnson

“Contempt: A memoir of Clinton Investigation” by Ken Starr

“The Great Revolt” by Salena Zito

“Frommer’s Easy Guide to New York City 2018”

“The Unofficial Guide to Universal Orlando 2018”

“Sea Prayer” by Khaled Hosseini

MYSTERY

“A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux

“April in Paris, 1921” by Tessa Lunney

“The Pyramid of Mud” by Andrea Camilleri

“Don’t Eat Me” by Colin Cotterill

SCIENCE FICTION

“Spinning Silver” by Naomi Novik

“Magic Triumphs” by Ilona Andrews

“Stygian” by Sherrilyn Kenyon

BOOKS ON CD

“Echoes in the Walls” by V.C. Andrews

“Spymaster” by Brad Thor

“The Iceman” by P.T. Deutermann

“When We Found Home” by Susan Mallery

“The 17th Suspect” by James Patterson

“Suffer the Children” by Lisa Black

“Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter

“Shadow Tyrants” by Clive Cussler

“The Great Revolt” by Salena Zito

“Hippie” by Paulo Coelho