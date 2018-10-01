Books donated to Back Mountain Memorial Library remember loved ones

DALLAS — The following memorial books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of September 2018:

In memory of Warren Glass, “Ernest Hemingway” by Mary V. Dearborn, presented by Jacqueline Biscontini

In memory of Geraldine Sutton, “Understanding Orchids” by William Cullina, presented by Rita and Margie Langdon

The following books are in memory of Milly Jones and are presented by Carl and Noreen Gladey: “Where Did My Sweet Grandma Go?” by Lauren Flake, “Grammy’s Hugs” by Barbara Adoff

The following books are in memory of Warren Glass and are presented by David R. Williams and Dr. Rosemary Williams: “The Short Stories of Ernest Hemingway” by Ernest Hemingway, “The Dangerous Summer” by Ernest Hemingway, “Autumn in Venice” by Andrea Di Robilant, “Green Hills of Africa” by Ernest Hemingway and “Hemingway’s Havana: A Reflection of the Writer’s Life in Cuba” by Robert Wheeler