Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Oct. 8, 2018

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Oct. 8, 2018:

MONDAY: Center closed

TUESDAY: Taste of Germany Special Lunch — Bratwurst, braised sauerkraut, German potato salad, whole wheat club roll, apple streusel, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Bag Lunch Day

THURSDAY: Pork chop with country gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet peas, whole wheat dinner roll, mixed berries, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Rotisserie turkey salad, pumpkin soup, sliced cold beets, crackers, yogurt parfait, milk and coffee.