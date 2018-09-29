Penn State Wilkes-Barre invites students to be Penn Stater For A Day

LEHMAN TWP. — Come experience what it is like to be a student at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. Attend a class, meet students and professors, and have lunch in the Hickory Court Café. Interested in life outside the classroom? There is something for everyone. Explore a variety of clubs and organizations, athletics, and campus activities.

The program will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 (9:45 a.m. check-in). Registration for event is required. Visit www.psu.edu/visitwilkes-barre or call 570-675-9238.