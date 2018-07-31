Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Aug. 6, 2018

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Aug. 6, 2018:

MONDAY: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, cauliflower and peas, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh melon, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Baked fish with parsley butter, stewed tomatoes, steamed broccoli, macaroni and cheese, Rocky Road pudding, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken Parmesan, green bean almondine, tossed salad, spaghetti, chocolate mousse, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Hawaiian Day Special — Sweet Hawaiian corned beef, braised cabbage, mashed potato, dinner roll, pineapple dream, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Ham with pineapple sauce, Asian vegetable medley, steamed carrots, brown rice, peach crisp, milk and coffee.