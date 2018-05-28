Chick-fil-A sponsors family-oriented events at Misericordia University

Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Two-year-old Timothy Carroll, of West Pittston, settles in to drive a fire truck at Metz Culinary Management Kids’ Night benefitting Mount Zion Volunteer Fire Department at Misericordia University. - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Chick-fil-A server Mary Martin places the firefighter-decorated mascot (cow) Belle on a table. - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Isaac Pirolli, of Swoyersville, left, and his sister Isabella, 2, get ready to eat at Chick-fil-A at Misericordia University during Metz Culinary Management Kids’ Night. - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Tucker Kile, 9, of Beaumont, gets ready to drive a fire truck with his sister Breanna, 9. - - Bill Tarutis | For Dallas Post Hailey Sandora, 5, of Franklin Township, sits on the back of a fire truck. - -

DALLAS — On a recent Wednesday, evening dozens of children arrived at Chick-fil-A on the campus of Misericordia University for a “Touch a Truck” event that found them playing, climbing and enjoying a bite to eat.

Ayden Trevaskis, 12, enjoyed every aspect of the summer evening from spending time with his family to learning the difference between types of fire trucks to selecting an item from the menu.

To Franklin Township Fire Chief Robert Kile, the opportunity to explain how fire trucks work to Ayden and other youngsters was a valuable opportunity to help children understand that fire fighters are friends.

“Often, we meet children at the worst moments, in the midst of a fire,” Kile said. “When we get to talk to them in a fun setting, it changes their perspective of what fire fighters are like.”

The event, sponsored by Metz Culinary Management, provided free meals for youngsters, with parents purchasing their meals.

Even those purchases, however, benefitted the local community with a portion of each purchase going to the fire department.

Donna Walker, retail manager for the college eatery, said the event was part of a summer series that brought youngsters to the college every Wednesday night.

Walker was especially pleased the weather cooperated, providing a chance for the children to play outdoors.

“Most of the students are gone for the summer, and it’s a great chance to bring our neighbors on campus,” said Walker.

Seth and Nicole Trevaskis brought their three boys out to the event for a night of fun — and food.

“Seth loves Chic-fil-A,” Nicole said of her husband. “He would come out just for that.”

The family plans to attend other events in the series which include a craft night, action hero night and Bingo.

To Kile, a grandfather himself, the event was much more than a chance to explain the water capac​ity of various trucks and the use of different types of equipment. It was a chance to reinforce the importance of family time.

“And it’s great that it raises some money for the fire department,” he said. “We’re all volunteer so we really appreciate it.’

Chick-fil-A sponsors family-oriented events

By Geri Gibbons For Dallas Post

Chick-fil-A Kids Night Out June Events, 5 to 7 p.m. June 6 — Craft night with bug themed crafts June 13 — Action gero night June 20 — Pirate and princess night June 27 — Bingo night

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6387 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

