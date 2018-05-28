Dallas Senior Center menu for week of June 4, 2018

DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of June 4, 2018:

MONDAY: Beef stroganoff, broccoli and carrots, whole wheat noodles, Rice pudding, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Fish piccata, Italian green beans, tomato bisque, Orzo Pilaf, fresh fruit salad, margarine, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Open-face hot pork sandwich, chicken vegetable rice soup, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread, margarine, apple bread pudding, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Sausage and peppers tossed salad, steamed broccoli with garlic, whole wheat spaghetti, chocolate vanilla swirl pudding, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Chicken Verona, savory spinach, herbed potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, sorbet, margarine, milk and coffee.