Dallas Senior Center menu for week of May 28, 2018

DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of May 28, 2018:

MONDAY: Center closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY: Beef and broccoli stir fry, Asian vegetable medley, noodles, Rocky Road pudding, apple slices, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: 90+ Years Birthday Lunch — Chicken Cacciatore with peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, California blend veggies, dinner roll, lemon cream cake, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Herbed pork roast, roast beets and carrots, mashed potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, margarine, apple slices, graham cracker, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Turkey and dumplings, Brussels sprouts, boiled new potatoes, peach crisp, milk and coffee.