Tunkhannock sophomores strike gold in district boys track

SCRANTON – Experience was at a premium during the District 2 Class 3A Boys Track and Field Championships at Memorial Stadium Monday.

Tunkhannock provided both exceptions on a night when 13 of the 15 individual gold medals were claimed by seniors.

Tigers sophomores Trejon Turner, in the high jump, and Dalton Yeust, in the pole vault, each won their events.

Turner cleared 6-9, pushing him past the 6-7 height that Scranton’s Ky’Ron Harbin made and giving him three shots at a meet record. Turner tried 6-11, but was unable to make it to break the district record set by another Tunkhannock athlete in 2002 when Matt Blaisure made it over the bar at 6-10.

With only one miss to that point – on his first try at 6-5 – Turner had the tiebreaker edge on Harbin and could have won with his 6-7 jump, but he wound up clearing 6-9 on the third and final attempt.

“A few friends and family and my coach have looked into it,” Turner said of assessing his chances for the May 25-26 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships, which he qualified for by winning districts. “I was tied for first in the state.

“We’ll have to see if anyone else got to 6-9.”

Yeust was the only pole vaulter to clear 13 feet at the meet.

Tunkhannock and Dallas each finished with 29 points to wind up as part of a three-way tie for 10th place in the 19-team field.

Erik Bennett was fifth for the Tigers in both the long jump and triple jump.

Bennett and Turner were both part of a 400-meter relay team that finished eighth.

The top eight in each event score points for their team.

Matt Maransky led the way for Dallas, placing third in the long jump and fifth in the pole vault.

Adam Borton, Josh Wyandt and Nate Maransky were each part of the eighth-place 1600 relay team while also earning individual medals.

Borton was fourth in the 800. Wyandt, in the 1600, and Nate Maransky, in the 300 hurdles, were fifth.

Mitchell Rome placed fourth in the 3200.

Brad Adams was the other member of the 1600 relay.

By Tom Robinson For Dallas Post

