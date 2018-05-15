Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite band?’

“I listen mostly to rap artists but there is one great rap group band called Migos that I like.” Ethan Sypniewski Harveys Lake -
“The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They put me in a good mood, very relaxing and have good vibes.” Lenny Kelley Dallas - -
“Linkin Park. It’s a rock band that is great when I’m in the car — a real good mood band.” Adam Fargione Dallas - -
"Bon Jovi. I kind of like older classic rock stuff." Joey Perugino Dallas
Joey Perugino
Dallas
"Fleetwood Mac, a classic rock band." Nora Brown Dallas
Nora Brown
Dallas
