Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite band?’

“Bon Jovi. I kind of like older classic rock stuff.” Joey Perugino Dallas - “Fleetwood Mac, a classic rock band.” Nora Brown Dallas - “I listen mostly to rap artists but there is one great rap group band called Migos that I like.” Ethan Sypniewski Harveys Lake - “The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They put me in a good mood, very relaxing and have good vibes.” Lenny Kelley Dallas - - “Linkin Park. It’s a rock band that is great when I’m in the car — a real good mood band.” Adam Fargione Dallas - - “Norwegian Death Metal. It’s a very heavy rock group that gets you pumped up. They scream in their throats and I like to jam to them.” Robbie Lauer Shavertown - -

