Man on the street: ‘What is your favorite band?’

May 15, 2018 Dallas Post Local 0
“Bon Jovi. I kind of like older classic rock stuff.” Joey Perugino Dallas -
“Fleetwood Mac, a classic rock band.” Nora Brown Dallas -
“I listen mostly to rap artists but there is one great rap group band called Migos that I like.” Ethan Sypniewski Harveys Lake -
“The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They put me in a good mood, very relaxing and have good vibes.” Lenny Kelley Dallas - -
“Linkin Park. It’s a rock band that is great when I’m in the car — a real good mood band.” Adam Fargione Dallas - -
“Norwegian Death Metal. It’s a very heavy rock group that gets you pumped up. They scream in their throats and I like to jam to them.” Robbie Lauer Shavertown - -

“Bon Jovi. I kind of like older classic rock stuff.”

Joey Perugino

Dallas

“Fleetwood Mac, a classic rock band.”

Nora Brown

Dallas

“I listen mostly to rap artists but there is one great rap group band called Migos that I like.”

Ethan Sypniewski

Harveys Lake

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They put me in a good mood, very relaxing and have good vibes.”

Lenny Kelley

Dallas

“Linkin Park. It’s a rock band that is great when I’m in the car — a real good mood band.”

Adam Fargione

Dallas

“Norwegian Death Metal. It’s a very heavy rock group that gets you pumped up. They scream in their throats and I like to jam to them.”

Robbie Lauer

Shavertown

“Bon Jovi. I kind of like older classic rock stuff.” Joey Perugino Dallas
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DP-05202018-fav-band-MOS-1.jpg“Bon Jovi. I kind of like older classic rock stuff.” Joey Perugino Dallas

“Fleetwood Mac, a classic rock band.” Nora Brown Dallas
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DP-05202018-fav-band-MOS-2.jpg“Fleetwood Mac, a classic rock band.” Nora Brown Dallas

“I listen mostly to rap artists but there is one great rap group band called Migos that I like.” Ethan Sypniewski Harveys Lake
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DP-05202018-fav-band-MOS-3.jpg“I listen mostly to rap artists but there is one great rap group band called Migos that I like.” Ethan Sypniewski Harveys Lake

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They put me in a good mood, very relaxing and have good vibes.” Lenny Kelley Dallas
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DP-05202018-fav-band-MOS-4.jpg“The Red Hot Chili Peppers. They put me in a good mood, very relaxing and have good vibes.” Lenny Kelley Dallas

“Linkin Park. It’s a rock band that is great when I’m in the car — a real good mood band.” Adam Fargione Dallas
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DP-05202018-fav-band-MOS-5.jpg“Linkin Park. It’s a rock band that is great when I’m in the car — a real good mood band.” Adam Fargione Dallas

“Norwegian Death Metal. It’s a very heavy rock group that gets you pumped up. They scream in their throats and I like to jam to them.” Robbie Lauer Shavertown
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_DP-05202018-fav-band-MOS-6.jpg“Norwegian Death Metal. It’s a very heavy rock group that gets you pumped up. They scream in their throats and I like to jam to them.” Robbie Lauer Shavertown
Photos and answers compiled by Charlotte Bartizek