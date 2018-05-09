Misericordia University Relay for Life raises more than $34,000

The Misericordia University Colleges Against Cancer Chapter officially raised $34,053.39 during the eighth annual Relay for Life on campus. Overall, the annual event has raised more than $230,741.45 since its inception in 2011. Participating in the ceremonial check presentation with the American Cancer Society are, from left, first row, Zach Moody, Clarence; Elizabeth Pedro, advisor, Misericordia University Colleges Against Cancer Chapter; Olivia Sumeriski, Toms River, N.J., and Kailee Crockett, Smithtown, N.Y. Second row, Elizabeth Mosier, Towanda; Cassy Silveri, Plains Twp.; Olivia Johnson, Jamison; Michaela Daley, Doylestown; Liz Perfetti, Bangor; Agripina Torres, Wilkes-Barre; and Alyssa Acker, Palmerton. Third row, Trinity Sprague, Bel Air, Md.; Kaitlyn Burridge, Barton, N.Y.; Kristen Solowiej, Wyalusing; Katie Bowman, Hegins; Shayne Postiglione, Washingtonville, N.Y.; Katrina Giacumbo, Holmdel, N.J., and Talyor Webb, Clark, N.J.

