Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Rossett Juried Art Exhibit is March 4 at Luzerne County Community College

February 28th, 2018 2:49 pm

Watercolor by Emily James, Dallas Middle School, grade 7
Watercolor by Emily James, Dallas Middle School, grade 7
Watercolor by Rachel Klinges, Dallas High School, grade 10
Watercolor by Rachel Klinges, Dallas High School, grade 10
Colored pencil by Isabel Radel, Lake-Lehman High School, grade 12
Colored pencil by Isabel Radel, Lake-Lehman High School, grade 12
Colored pencil by Abbey Stokes, Lake-Lehman Junior High school, grade 8
Colored pencil by Abbey Stokes, Lake-Lehman Junior High school, grade 8

NANTICOKE — The 37th Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Exhibit will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at the Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College.

The public is invited to the art exhibit as well as the awards ceremony which follows at 4 p.m. in the James T. Atherton Gymnasium. Tours will also be given of the LCCC Art Department at 2 and 2:45 p.m. by department chairperson Thomas McHugh and members of the faculty.

Joe and Sue Hand, of Dallas, have sponsored the Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Contest for the past 37 years in memory of the daughter of the late Peter and Louise Rossetti of Saugus, MA.

Artworks in pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, miniature drawings and paintings, 3-D, and applied design were created by seventh through 12th-grade students associated with the geographic areas of Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock, or Northwest. Entries were judged separately on each grade level in 12 different categories by two panels of three judges each. In addition, a separate awards jury awarded over $7,000 in community-sponsored awards.

Many students from the Dallas and Lake-Lehman areas will have artworks on display and the following students will be honored with special awards: Nicole Amoachi, Abigail Bartuska, Abigail Boraski, Hayden Curran, Claire Dougherty, Paige Edwards, Janet Federici, Amelia Grudkowski, Sarah Gurzynski, Nicole Jacobs, Emily James, Katie Kaplanski, Alyssa Kapsick, Rachel Klinges, Alexis Lanza, Angela Lockavich, Isabella Locke, Morgan Masters, Jensen Meade, Natasha Mihalko, Samantha Mihalko, Miranda Nardone, Katie Nelson, Bryan Osipower, Josh Peters, Rachel Price, Isabel Radel, Autumn Savitski; Caroline Siegel; Cierra Snyder; Caroline Stallard; Sarah Stallard; Abbey Stokes; Alicia Vincelli; Caroline Warner, Madalyn Wright, Gianna Williams, Kyle Yagloski; and Kyrah Yurko. The specific awards that they received will be announced at the opening reception Sunday.

The public is invited to view this exhibit of winning art works during the opening reception on Sunday, March 4 continuing through Wednesday, April 18 at the Schulman Gallery, LCCC, 1333 S. Prospect St. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Special Saturday hours will be held March 10 and March 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For additional information, contact Heather Madeira at 570-675-5094.

Watercolor by Emily James, Dallas Middle School, grade 7
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_James-Emily.jpgWatercolor by Emily James, Dallas Middle School, grade 7 Submitted photo
Watercolor by Rachel Klinges, Dallas High School, grade 10
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Klinges.jpgWatercolor by Rachel Klinges, Dallas High School, grade 10 Submitted photo
Colored pencil by Isabel Radel, Lake-Lehman High School, grade 12
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Radel-Isabel.jpgColored pencil by Isabel Radel, Lake-Lehman High School, grade 12 Submitted photo
Colored pencil by Abbey Stokes, Lake-Lehman Junior High school, grade 8
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Stokes-Abbey.jpgColored pencil by Abbey Stokes, Lake-Lehman Junior High school, grade 8 Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612