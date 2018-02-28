Rossett Juried Art Exhibit is March 4 at Luzerne County Community College

NANTICOKE — The 37th Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Exhibit will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at the Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College.

The public is invited to the art exhibit as well as the awards ceremony which follows at 4 p.m. in the James T. Atherton Gymnasium. Tours will also be given of the LCCC Art Department at 2 and 2:45 p.m. by department chairperson Thomas McHugh and members of the faculty.

Joe and Sue Hand, of Dallas, have sponsored the Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Contest for the past 37 years in memory of the daughter of the late Peter and Louise Rossetti of Saugus, MA.

Artworks in pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, miniature drawings and paintings, 3-D, and applied design were created by seventh through 12th-grade students associated with the geographic areas of Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock, or Northwest. Entries were judged separately on each grade level in 12 different categories by two panels of three judges each. In addition, a separate awards jury awarded over $7,000 in community-sponsored awards.

Many students from the Dallas and Lake-Lehman areas will have artworks on display and the following students will be honored with special awards: Nicole Amoachi, Abigail Bartuska, Abigail Boraski, Hayden Curran, Claire Dougherty, Paige Edwards, Janet Federici, Amelia Grudkowski, Sarah Gurzynski, Nicole Jacobs, Emily James, Katie Kaplanski, Alyssa Kapsick, Rachel Klinges, Alexis Lanza, Angela Lockavich, Isabella Locke, Morgan Masters, Jensen Meade, Natasha Mihalko, Samantha Mihalko, Miranda Nardone, Katie Nelson, Bryan Osipower, Josh Peters, Rachel Price, Isabel Radel, Autumn Savitski; Caroline Siegel; Cierra Snyder; Caroline Stallard; Sarah Stallard; Abbey Stokes; Alicia Vincelli; Caroline Warner, Madalyn Wright, Gianna Williams, Kyle Yagloski; and Kyrah Yurko. The specific awards that they received will be announced at the opening reception Sunday.

The public is invited to view this exhibit of winning art works during the opening reception on Sunday, March 4 continuing through Wednesday, April 18 at the Schulman Gallery, LCCC, 1333 S. Prospect St. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Special Saturday hours will be held March 10 and March 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For additional information, contact Heather Madeira at 570-675-5094.