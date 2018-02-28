Back Mountain residents in the news

Desai earns scholarship to Sem

KINGSTON —Shailee Desai, of Shavertown, earned a 2017-18 Sem Upper School Scholarship

Recipients are chosen on the basis of their performance on the Sem Scholarship Test, a competitive exam, as well as on interviews with the scholarship committee and their academic profile.

Ford earns All-Conference Honor

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Rebecca Ford, of Shavertown, is one of 11 Lebanon Valley College track & field student-athletes to have earned Middle Atlantic Conference all-conference honors after competing at the conference Indoor Championships at Lehigh University Feb 23-24.

Ford, a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, competed in the distance medley relay. The DMR squad combined to run a 12:56.97, a mark good enough to clinch a bronze medal and secure MAC Third-Team All-Conference honors. The group’s run was also strong enough to qualify for next week’s ECAC Championships. Ford is pursuing a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders at LVC.

Clayton Vasey makes dean’s list

LEHMAN TWP. — Clayton Vasey was named to the dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the fall 2017 semester.

This is Vasey’s third straight time earning dean’s list distinction by maintaining a 4.0-grade point average.

Vasey, son of Darryl and Wendy Vasey, is a 2016 Lake-Lehman High School graduate and valedictorian. He will start medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in next July. He plans on becoming a research oncologist.

Banta inducted into honor society

KUTZTOWN — Emily Banta, of Trucksville, has been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Kutztown University.

Tidey named to dean’s honor list

GETTYSBURG — Nora Tidey, of Dallas, Class of 2018, has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2017 semester.

Curtin named to dean’s list

BALTIMORE, MD — Caitlin Curtin, of Shavertown, a member of the Class of 2019, has been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.

Khoudary named to dean’s list

BOSTON, MASS. — Anthony A. Khoudaryof Dallas, was named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Fall semester.

Edkins named to dean’s list

CANTON, NY — Matthew J. Edkins, of Dallas, was named to the St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2017 semester.

Edkins is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in environmental studies-sociology. Edkins attended Lake-Lehman High School.

Local students named to dean’s list

ROCHESTER, NY — The following students at the Rochester Institute of Technology made the dean’s list for the fall semester.

• Colton Brown, of Tunkhannock, who is in the computing security program.

• Justin Raspen, of Dallas, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

• Connor Martinez, of Dallas, who is in the computer science program.

Foote named college dean

PHILADELPHIA — Edward Foote P’87, PharmD’91 is returning to his alma mater as dean of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at University of the Sciences.

Foote, of Kingston Township, has been serving as professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy of Wilkes University since 2004. He will start at University of Sciences on July 1.

A registered pharmacist in Pennsylvania, he is also a board certified pharmacotherapy specialist (BCPS) and a fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP). Following his completion of his PharmD from then PCP, Foote completed a post-doctoral fellowship in pharmacokinetics, with emphasis in nephrology, from Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

He currently lives in Trucksville with his wife Corinne and two sons Jason and Ethan. His daughter Amanda lives in New York City.