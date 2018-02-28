Back Mountain Chamber Food Drive begins Sunday

The Back Mountain Chamber, with support from its members, local merchants, area schools, banks and more, has launched its annual Spring Food Drive to benefit the Back Mountain Food Pantry.

“The Food Drive Committee of the Back Mountain Chamber will launch a three-week long community-wide food drive beginning March 4. Collection containers will be placed throughout the Back Mountain at businesses, banks, schools, etc. All food and monetary donation will be donated to the Back Mountain Food Pantry which benefits families in the Dallas and Lake-Lehman School Districts.” said Bill Race, co-chair.

This is the fourth year for the Chamber’s Spring Food Drive and members ask the public to support it once again as the goal is to collect several tons of food. All non-perishable items will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made payable to the Back Mountain Food Pantry and mailed directly to the Back Mountain Chamber at 1192 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas, PA 18612. All monetary and food donations will be delivered to the pantry.

This year’s food drive will run March 4 to March 24 and collection containers will be placed at the following locations:

Back Mountain Memorial Library

Bernie’s Pizza

Chris’s Auto Repair

Dallas School District Schools (four schools)

Family Hearing Center

FNCB

Frontier

Hilbert’s Equipment & Welding, Inc.

Hillside Farms Dairy Store

Ideaworks Marketing

I’m Big Now Preschool / Kindergarten

J & J Deli

Jack Williams Tire

Lake-Lehman School District Schools (four schools)

Luzerne Bank

Michael Eckman Fitness

Misericordia University

NAPA Dallas Auto Parts

NBT Bank

Offset Paperback Manufacturers

Penn State Wilkes-Barre

Pulverman

Rep. Karen Boback’s Office

Senator Lisa Baker’s Office

The Medicine Shoppe

Thomas’ Family Markets – Dallas and Shavertown

Tom Ochman Coins & Jewelry

Wild Birds Unlimited

Members of the BMC’s Food Drive Committee are Bill and Sandy Race co-chairs; Kristyn Ecenrode, Doreen Johnson, Bill Leandri, Donna Luksh, Atty. Thomas Mosca, Cindy Post-Mitchell, Susan Slocum, Cindy and Lew Thomas, Chelsey Tupper.

Back Mountain Chamber provides a formal structure that brings organizations, educational facilities, and government together to accomplish its purpose to create a strong, thriving, growing business environment that supports community, culture, and commerce. For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-606-7672 or email at bmcbussdev@gmail.com or visit www.backmountainchamber.org.