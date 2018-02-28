Back Mountain Chamber Food Drive begins Sunday

The Back Mountain Chamber, with support from its members, local merchants, area schools, banks and more, has launched its annual Spring Food Drive to benefit the Back Mountain Food Pantry.
“The Food Drive Committee of the Back Mountain Chamber will launch a three-week long community-wide food drive beginning March 4. Collection containers will be placed throughout the Back Mountain at businesses, banks, schools, etc. All food and monetary donation will be donated to the Back Mountain Food Pantry which benefits families in the Dallas and Lake-Lehman School Districts.” said Bill Race, co-chair.
This is the fourth year for the Chamber’s Spring Food Drive and members ask the public to support it once again as the goal is to collect several tons of food. All non-perishable items will be accepted. Monetary donations may be made payable to the Back Mountain Food Pantry and mailed directly to the Back Mountain Chamber at 1192 Twin Stacks Drive, Dallas, PA 18612. All monetary and food donations will be delivered to the pantry.
This year’s food drive will run March 4 to March 24 and collection containers will be placed at the following locations:
Back Mountain Memorial Library
Bernie’s Pizza
Chris’s Auto Repair
Dallas School District Schools (four schools)
Family Hearing Center
FNCB
Frontier
Hilbert’s Equipment & Welding, Inc.
Hillside Farms Dairy Store
Ideaworks Marketing
I’m Big Now Preschool / Kindergarten
J & J Deli
Jack Williams Tire
Lake-Lehman School District Schools (four schools)
Luzerne Bank
Michael Eckman Fitness
Misericordia University
NAPA Dallas Auto Parts
NBT Bank
Offset Paperback Manufacturers
Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Pulverman
Rep. Karen Boback’s Office
Senator Lisa Baker’s Office
The Medicine Shoppe
Thomas’ Family Markets – Dallas and Shavertown
Tom Ochman Coins & Jewelry
Wild Birds Unlimited
Members of the BMC’s Food Drive Committee are Bill and Sandy Race co-chairs; Kristyn Ecenrode, Doreen Johnson, Bill Leandri, Donna Luksh, Atty. Thomas Mosca, Cindy Post-Mitchell, Susan Slocum, Cindy and Lew Thomas, Chelsey Tupper.
Back Mountain Chamber provides a formal structure that brings organizations, educational facilities, and government together to accomplish its purpose to create a strong, thriving, growing business environment that supports community, culture, and commerce. For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-606-7672 or email at bmcbussdev@gmail.com or visit www.backmountainchamber.org.