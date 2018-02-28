Shavertown’s Jason Marcin will represent PA in nation’s capitol

HARRISBURG — Jason Evan Marcin, of Shavertown. will join Senator Robert Casey and Senator Patrick Toomey in representing Pennsylvania in the nation’s capital during the 56th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 3-10. Marcin was selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation who will also each receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 and has been sponsored by the Senate and fully funded by The Hearst Foundations since inception. The overall mission of the program is to help instill within each class of USSYP student delegates more profound knowledge of the American political process and a lifelong commitment to public service.

In addition to the program week, The Hearst Foundations provide each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to continue coursework in government, history and public affairs.

Marcin attends Lake-Lehman Jr./Sr. High School where he serves as his senior class president and the Student Council vice president. He is also an active member of the Lake-Lehman Key Club and serves as the district secretary/treasurer for the Pennsylvania District of Key Club International. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

Marcin is actively involved with his church and participates in several community service projects. He hopes to attend Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and eventually enter into a career of public service.