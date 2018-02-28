Man on the street: ‘What are you looking forward to most about spring?’

“The warm weather, to go walking and clean up the yard.”
Christina Ferron
Duryea
“Warm weather and the tennis season starts.”
Anthony Greco
Dallas
“The flowers come out in spring, seeing the sunshine and NO coats.”
Patrick Beisel
Shavertown
“I’m a senior this year and I’m looking forward to good weather and good classes.”
Olivia Shenefield
Dallas
“I’m so looking forward to wearing short sleeves and riding dirt bikes.”
Leah Clarke
Dallas
“How green the grass gets and how everything starts to grow. We grow flowers and strawberries.”
Ashley Mosca
Trucksville
“The warm weather, to go walking and clean up the yard.” Christina Ferron Duryea
“Warm weather and the tennis season starts.” Anthony Greco Dallas
“The flowers come out in spring, seeing the sunshine and NO coats.” Patrick Beisel Shavertown
“I’m a senior this year and I’m looking forward to good weather and good classes.” Olivia Shenefield Dallas
“I’m so looking forward to wearing short sleeves and riding dirt bikes.” Leah Clarke Dallas
“How green the grass gets and how everything starts to grow. We grow flowers and strawberries.” Ashley Mosca Trucksville