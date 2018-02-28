Man on the street: ‘What are you looking forward to most about spring?’

“The warm weather, to go walking and clean up the yard.”

Christina Ferron

Duryea

“Warm weather and the tennis season starts.”

Anthony Greco

Dallas

“The flowers come out in spring, seeing the sunshine and NO coats.”

Patrick Beisel

Shavertown

“I’m a senior this year and I’m looking forward to good weather and good classes.”

Olivia Shenefield

Dallas

“I’m so looking forward to wearing short sleeves and riding dirt bikes.”

Leah Clarke

Dallas

“How green the grass gets and how everything starts to grow. We grow flowers and strawberries.”

Ashley Mosca

Trucksville

