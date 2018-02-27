Rep. Karen Boback (R-Luzerne County) seeks re-election

HARVEYS LAKE– State Representative Karen Boback has announced her bid to run for re-election to the State House in Pennsylvania’s 117th District.

The 117th District includes portions of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and all of Wyoming County. Boback is seeking the Republican nomination, and has pledged to continue providing taxpayers, and the families of Northeast Pennsylvania with a strong voice in Harrisburg and here at home.

Boback serves as chairman of the Northeast Republican House Delegation. She is a recipient of the “Guardian of Small Business” award presented by NFIB.

Boback was born and raised in Lackawanna County, spent over 45 years of her professional life in Wyoming County, and have been a resident of Luzerne County for over 50 years.

Dr. Boback is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania where she earned a PhD. She is very active in her church and community. She has been married to her husband Buz for 44 years. They have two children and one grandchild.