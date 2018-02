The following Lake-Lehman Junior High students have been selected based on their demonstration of leadership, scholarship and citizenship as November 2017 Students of the Month. From left, areDamian Napierkowski, Holly Egbert, Principal Doug Klopp, Avery Giordano, Zachary Aben.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_november.jpg Submitted photo