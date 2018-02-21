Back Mountain Scouts earn Supernova Award

Scouts from Troop 241 (Lehman) and Troop 444 (Sweet Valley) recently earned the Boy Scout’s highest STEM/Nova award, the Thomas Edison Supernova Award.

The BSA’s Supernova awards program challenges Scouts to explore and learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

These Scouts studied STEM through a variety of different requirements. First, they earned the Dr. Bernard Harris Supernova Award early in 2017. Some of the additional requirements included earning STEM-based merit badges, participating in STEM-related competitions or workshops, demonstrating STEM to Cub Scout dens, and writing a research paper on a STEM-based invention or breakthrough.

These Scouts worked diligently for over two and a half years to earn this prestigious award. Congratulations on a job well done!