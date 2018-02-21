Jobs

Classifieds

Homes

Subscribe

Autos

e-Edition

Apps: Android

IOS

Back Mountain Scouts earn Supernova Award

February 21st, 2018 10:22 pm

Back Mountain Scouts who recently earned the Thomas Edison Supernova Award are, from left, Jacob Herceg, Casey Weaver, Brady Newman, of Troop 241; and Ian McCue, Eli Scott, Tyler McGuire, of from Troop 444.
Back Mountain Scouts who recently earned the Thomas Edison Supernova Award are, from left, Jacob Herceg, Casey Weaver, Brady Newman, of Troop 241; and Ian McCue, Eli Scott, Tyler McGuire, of from Troop 444.

Scouts from Troop 241 (Lehman) and Troop 444 (Sweet Valley) recently earned the Boy Scout’s highest STEM/Nova award, the Thomas Edison Supernova Award.

The BSA’s Supernova awards program challenges Scouts to explore and learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

These Scouts studied STEM through a variety of different requirements. First, they earned the Dr. Bernard Harris Supernova Award early in 2017. Some of the additional requirements included earning STEM-based merit badges, participating in STEM-related competitions or workshops, demonstrating STEM to Cub Scout dens, and writing a research paper on a STEM-based invention or breakthrough.

These Scouts worked diligently for over two and a half years to earn this prestigious award. Congratulations on a job well done!

Back Mountain Scouts who recently earned the Thomas Edison Supernova Award are, from left, Jacob Herceg, Casey Weaver, Brady Newman, of Troop 241; and Ian McCue, Eli Scott, Tyler McGuire, of from Troop 444.
https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_scouts.jpgBack Mountain Scouts who recently earned the Thomas Edison Supernova Award are, from left, Jacob Herceg, Casey Weaver, Brady Newman, of Troop 241; and Ian McCue, Eli Scott, Tyler McGuire, of from Troop 444. Submitted photo


POLL
Advertise With Us

Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Times Leader Autos
Place Classified Ad
Photo Store
Local Business Directory
© 2018 Dallas Post


570-704-3982
570-300-2644

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18612