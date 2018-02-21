There are lots of events happening in the Back Mountain

Alzheimer’s Support Group to meet

DALLAS — The Dallas Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet at 10.m. Thursday, March 1 in the board room of the Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, 4 E. Center Hill Rd., Dallas. Anyone interested in learning about this disease is welcome. Printed information is available. In the event of inclement weather, call 570-675-8600, or 570-675-3767.

Bingo slated

JACKSON TWP. — The Lehman-Jackson Elementary PTO monthly Bingo will be held Saturday, March 3 at the Jackson Township Fire Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the first game starts at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for 10 regular Bingo games. There will also be special games and a 50/50 drawing.

Jackpot is up to $1,100. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Lehman-Jackson Elementary students.

Wyoming Valley Civil War Round Table to meet

DALLAS — The Wyoming Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8 in the lower level of the Daddow-Isaacs American Legion, 730 Memorial Highway.

The program for the evening is entitled “Fort Delaware in the Civil War” presented by Bruce E. Mowday, an award-winning author and newspaper reporter.

The program is open to the public. A $3 donation will be accepted from non-members. New members are always welcome. For information, contact John at 570-675-8936.

Seed Starting Presentation slated

KINGSTON — Join the Luzerne County Master Gardeners for Seed Starting Indoors with Jason Kilgore and learn how you can begin starting seeds indoors from one of our very own Master Gardeners at a Seed Starting Presentation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Hoyt Library, 284 Wyoming Ave.

Registration will be open until March 12.

For details, go to https://extension.psu.edu/seed-starting or call 877-345-069 to register by phone. No walk-ins will be allowed.

L-L Band hosts ‘Night at the Races’

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman Band is hosting its annual night at the races Friday, March 16 at Jackson Township Fire Hall, 1160 Chase Road.

A $10 donation includes a horse and dinner. There will also be a 50/50 and basket raffles. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with races starting at 7:15 pm. You do not have to be present to win. This is a 21 and over event.

For information and tickets, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1779405395702537/ or email

cws@lakelehmanbandsponsors.com.

Spring Vendor Fair planned

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lehman-Jackson Elementary PTO will sponsor a Spring Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, Market Street. Space is available for artists, crafters, direct sales consultants and small business owners. Visit http://lje-pto.com/event/spring-vendor-fair/ for more information.

Bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse

DALLAS — The Wyoming Valley Woman’s Club will sponsor a bus trip to see “Steel Magnolias” on Wednesday, April 4 at the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in New Jersey. Price is $90 which includes bus, ticket to the show and lunch. For information or to make a reservation, call Linda Cholewa at 570-379-3667 or Suanne Moses at 570-822-4976.

Misericordia plans program

DALLAS TWP. — The Misericordia University Interprofessional Education Connection (MIPEC) will present the program, “Professional Licensure Essentials: Protecting Your Livelihood,’’ with Edie Brous, Esq., P.C., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 16 in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

The program for health care professionals and students majoring in the health and medical sciences is free, but due to limited seating registration is required. Register online at http://bit.ly/mipec18.

For more information, contact Laurie Brogan, assistant professor of physical therapy and MIPEC chairperson, at lbrogan@misericordia.edu or 570-674-1876.