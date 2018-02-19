New books make way to Back Mountain Memorial Library shelves

DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of February 2018:

EXPRESS

FICTION

“The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah

“Night Moves” by Jonathan Kellerman

“Tom Clancy: Power and Empire” by Marc Cameron

“The City of Brass” by S.A. Chakraborty

“The Demon Crown” by James Rollins

“A Death in Live Oak” by James Grippando

“Fifty Fifty” by James Patterson

“Poison” by John Lescroart

“Operator Down” by Brad Taylor

“Look for Me: a novel” by Lisa Gardner

“Beautiful Days: stories” by Joyce Carol Oates

“Down the River Unto the Sea” by Walter Mosley

NONFICTION

“Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom” by Thomas F. Ricks

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff

“Ron Shandler’s 2018 Baseball Forecaster & Encyclopedia of Fanalytics” by Ron Shandler

“Wine Lover’s Kitchen” by Fiona Beckett

“Fund Your Ideal Lifestyle” by Clayton Daniel

“Dodge City” by Tom Clavin

“Zingerman’s Bakehouse” by Amy Emberling

“Bobby Flay Fit: Food for Healthy Lifestyle” by Bobby Flay

BIOGRAPHY

“Jimmy Buffet: A Good Life All the Way” by Ryan White

BOOKS ON CD

“City of Endless Night” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

YOUNG ADULT

“League of American Traitors” by Matthew Landis

SPECIAL DONATIONS

The following books are donated by Daddow-Isaacs Post 672 American Legion in memory of Commander James Baloga: “Illuminate: Ignite Change Through Speeches, Stories, Ceremonies, and Symbols” by Nancy Duarte, “Our Sacred Honor” by William J. Bennett, “Lair of the Lion: A History of Beaver Stadium” by Lee Stout, “Macho Row: The 1993 Phillies & Baseball’s Unwritten Code” by William C. Kashatus, “Great Quotes from Great leaders” by Peggy Anderson