Books donated to Back Mountain Memorial Library remember loved ones

DALLAS — The following memorial/honor books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of February:

In memory of Tony Mussari, “Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit” by Chris Matthews, presented by The Board of Directors of the Back Mountain Memorial Library

In memory of Andy Logue, “Emotional Intelligence 2.0” by Travis Bradberry, presented by The Board of Directors of the Back Mountain Memorial Library

In memory of Ann S. Trapani, “The Music Shop” by Rachel Joyce, presented by Peggy and Dave Anderson; “The Trouble with Goats and Sheep” by Joanna Cannon, presented by John and Patricia Williman

In memory of Mr. Burton Kaufman, “The Holocaust: A New History” by Laurence Rees, presented by Mrs. Sandra Bradbury and Family

In memory of Leonard Falcone Sr., “The Mark Twain Audio Collection” (book on CD) by Mark Twain, presented by Dr. and Mrs. William Wilkie

In memory of Corey Ehret, “Hunting Musky with a Fly” by Rick Kustich, presented by Bob and Nancy Kline

HONOR

The following books are in honor of Pat Reeder and are presented by The Monday Prayer and Study Group, Shavertown Methodist Church: “I, Eliza Hamilton” by Susan Holloway Scott, “Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder” by Caroline Fraser, “Daughters of the Night Sky” by Aimie K. Runyan, “The Man Who Could Be King” by John Ripin Miller

The following books are in honor of Freddie and Frank Henry and are presented by Lisa and Gary Baker: “American Nations” by Colin Woodard, “World History: From the Ancient World to the Information Age” by Philip Parker