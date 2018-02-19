Jobs

Dallas Senior Center menu for week of Feb. 26, 2018

February 19th, 2018 3:13 pm

DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Feb. 26, 2018.

MONDAY: Chicken salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, cabbage soup, whole wheat sandwich roll, orange, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Apple ginger pork chop, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, oatmeal cookie, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Meatloaf, dilled carrots, mashed potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, cherry gelatin, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Chicken Marsala, green and wax beans, roasted red potatoes, whole wheat dinner roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Stuffed shells, sauteed spinach, tossed salad and salad dressing, garlic bread, mixed berries with whipped topping, milk and coffee.

