he Lake-Lehman Foundation will host sixth annual Bowl-a-Thon

DALLAS — The Lake-Lehman Foundation will host its sixth annual Bowl-A-Thon from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Back Mountain Bowl, 3555 Memorial Highway.

The event is open to the public; registration is $60 for a team of four bowlers and will include two games of bowling, shoe rental, two slices of pizza and soda.

Lane sponsorships are also available for $100. Lane sponsorship includes a 4’x2’ banner with the sponsor’s name and business information prominently displayed during the event, an 8”x11” sponsor listing at each of the dining tables, and acknowledgement on the Lake-Lehman Foundation Facebook page.

The Bowl-a-Thon will also feature a basket and gift raffle, featuring gift certificates from Back Mountain and local businesses.

All proceeds from the event benefit students of the Lake-Lehman School District. The Lake-Lehman Foundation is a non-profit organization serving the Lake-Lehman community by providing scholarships, funding educational and community programs, and helping improve school facilities.

To register a team, call 570-592-5763 or email ellen.a.boyer@gmail.com. Donations may also be made to any of the scholarships offered through the Lake-Lehman Foundation at P.O. Box 38, Market Street, Lehman, PA 18627.