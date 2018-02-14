Circle K Club formed at Misericordia University

DALLAS TWP. — A group of Misericordia University students, with assistance from the Wyoming Area and Dallas Area Kiwanis Clubs, recently formed a chapter of the Circle K International Club on campus to expand service opportunities for students on campus and in the surrounding communities.

Circle K International is the world’s largest student-led collegiate service organization. It enables student volunteers to gain resume worthy skills, find lifetime friends and do community service that changes lives, including the participants, according to the service organization.

Senior medical imaging major Molly Harris, of Montoursville, began the process of forming the new chapter in the summer with Morgan Coolbaugh of Exeter, both former Key Club officers in high school. The Wyoming Area and Dallas Area Kiwanis Clubs sponsored the club’s charter fee and the organization was born. Since its formation, 25 students have paid their initiation dues and participated in various volunteer programs in the region.

Contact Harris at harrim10@misericordia.edu to inquire about the club’s availability to perform service work for community civic organizations or to join the club’s volunteer efforts.