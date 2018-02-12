Annual Mother’s Day Pow Wow set for May 12, 13 in Noxen

NOXEN — Noxen’s 13th Annual Mother’s Day Pow Wow will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13 at the Noxen Fire Co. grounds, 3494 Stull Road.

The event is open to the public, offers free parking and free admission and is handicapped accessible.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with storytelling and flutes followed by Grand Entry at noon. The circle is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Mark One Hawk will be the master of ceremonies. Co-head dancers are Chrissy “Prancing Deer” and Ben “Kahnansgi: Reichart, Dianne “running Wolf” and Joe “Spirit Wolf.” Drummers are Eagle Thunder, Mother Earth Drum and Itchy Dog.

Native American fry bread and food will be offered by the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company. There will be native vendors, offering arts and crafts, shirts, leather, bead work, bulk beads, books, CDs and blankets.

A Sloppy Joe contest will be held Friday evening. The contest is free to enter with a cash prize to the winner. Breakfast and dinner will be provided for dancers and vendors on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is asked to bring a dish to share for the Saturday evening meal.

Participants should bring their own plate, bowl, spook, fork, etc. Wash stations will be available.

Camping is allowed but electricity is limited and costs $7 per day payable upon arrival, prior to set up. Camping spaces are on a first-come/first-served basis.

Dogs are allowed but must have current registration and rabies tags displayed.

For more information, contact Natalie at 570-947-2097 or by email at noxenpowwow@yahoo.com.