Upcoming events listed for Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library lists the following upcoming events:

Local author J. L. Shilanski will give a lecture on his new book, “Wanderlust: Wandering and Wondering About the World.” The 1957 graduate of Lehman High School will speak about travel, libraries, and meeting interesting people. This author presentation and book signing will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21y.

Feel like your computer is smarter than you? Come out for a Beginner Computer Class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. Bring along your laptop and get help with problems such as navigating Windows 8 and 10, computer security, Facebook safety, and others. A Q&A session afterward is a chance to ask for help on any special problems you may have. This class, taught by Brandon Coletti, has limited seating so call to register. Cost is $20 and benefits the library.

Winter/Spring Story Times have begun, but it’s not too late to join in. If you have not yet signed up your child, call the library for availability. Story Time age-group sessions serve toddlers through 5-year-olds. Classes include stories, fingerplays, music, and a craft. They run through the week of April 2. You can call the library to register or for more information.

Let’s start sewing! Sign up for the Easy Pillowcase class being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the Community Room. Jennie Valick-Kopacz will guide participants through to success. Cover a pillow to match a quilt, make seasonal covers to spark up your décor, or design a gift to please a friend. Limited space is available. Fabric and supplies required will be given at sign-up.

If you have, or someone you know has, a child starting kindergarten in the fall, the Children’s Room is ready to make this big step a success! “Cruise Into Kindergarten” is a 6-week program designed to expose children to interactive learning through play. The program is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. six Mondays and will start March 12. Register your child any time by calling or stopping in at the Library.

News and notices

Winter is the perfect time to find out where you come from. If you are an absolute beginner at genealogy, or if you have hit a dead end, the library may have what you need to find that elusive great-great-grandmother. If the fees are too steep on those subscription sites, try HeritageQuest Online through our website. It offers a wide range of resources and databases to help you find your ancestors.

The library also has a good selection of books on genealogy. There are guides on how to get started, doing research online, and how to organize your information. A book on DNA analysis can help you decipher your results. All you need is your library card to get a world of benefits.

Reader recommended: Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these titles:

How many of the “Best Books” of last year did you read? Many of the highly praised titles are on our shelves. “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid, “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann, or “The Power” by Naomi Alderman may just become your new favorite.

Contact us at 570-675-1182.

And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.